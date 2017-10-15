Special weather statement for Lapeer, Sanilac, and Tuscola

The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement for these counties in Michigan:
The advisory continues until 12:45 p.m.
The National Weather Service’s Doppler radar indicated heavy showers from Kingston to near Holly Morenci. The showers are moving at 50 mph.
Wind gusts are 45 to 55 mph with brief rainfall during these heavy showers. An isolated thunderstorm is possible.
Strong thunderstorms are will be near:
Drivers should use caution as they will encounter the strong winds with lower visibility.
Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
Online Public File
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.