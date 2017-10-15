Special weather statement for Lapeer, Sanilac, and Tuscola - WNEM TV 5

Special weather statement for Lapeer, Sanilac, and Tuscola

Posted: Updated:
MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) -

The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement for these counties in Michigan:

  • Southeastern Tuscola
  • Monroe
  • Sanilac
  • Wayne
  • Lapeer
  • Eastern Lenawee
  • Oakland 
  • Macomb
  • Eastern Genesee
  • Eastern Livingston
  • St. Clair
  • Washtenaw

The advisory continues until 12:45 p.m.

The National Weather Service’s Doppler radar indicated heavy showers from Kingston to near Holly Morenci. The showers are moving at 50 mph.

Wind gusts are 45 to 55 mph with brief rainfall during these heavy showers. An isolated thunderstorm is possible.

Strong thunderstorms are will be near:

  • Kingston and Clifford around 11:50 a.m. 
  • Marlette and Clarkston around 11:55 a.m.
  • Blissfield around noon
  • Pontiac, Oxford and Ottawa Lake around 12:05 p.m.
  • Sandusky and Lambertville around 12:10 p.m.
  • Troy, Temperance, Rochester and Carsonville around 12:15 p.m.
  • Romeo, Sterling Heights, Clinton and Applegate around 12:20 p.m.
  • Mount Clemens, Port Sanilac, Luna Pier and Macomb Township around 
  • 12:25 p.m.

Drivers should use caution as they will encounter the strong winds with lower visibility.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.