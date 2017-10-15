Special weather statement for Lapeer, Sanilac, and Tuscola

The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement for these counties in Michigan:

Southeastern Tuscola

Monroe

Sanilac

Wayne

Lapeer

Eastern Lenawee

Oakland

Macomb

Eastern Genesee

Eastern Livingston

St. Clair

Washtenaw

The advisory continues until 12:45 p.m.

The National Weather Service’s Doppler radar indicated heavy showers from Kingston to near Holly Morenci. The showers are moving at 50 mph.

Wind gusts are 45 to 55 mph with brief rainfall during these heavy showers. An isolated thunderstorm is possible.

Strong thunderstorms are will be near:

Kingston and Clifford around 11:50 a.m.

Marlette and Clarkston around 11:55 a.m.

Blissfield around noon

Pontiac, Oxford and Ottawa Lake around 12:05 p.m.

Sandusky and Lambertville around 12:10 p.m.

Troy, Temperance, Rochester and Carsonville around 12:15 p.m.

Romeo, Sterling Heights, Clinton and Applegate around 12:20 p.m.

Mount Clemens, Port Sanilac, Luna Pier and Macomb Township around

12:25 p.m.

Drivers should use caution as they will encounter the strong winds with lower visibility.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.