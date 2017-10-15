Accident on I-75 in Saginaw County - WNEM TV 5

Accident on I-75 in Saginaw County

BRIDGEPORT, MI (WNEM) -

State troopers and firefighters are responding to a personal injury accident on I-75 in Saginaw County.

Michigan State Police, Bridgeport Fire Department, and Birch Run Fire Department were dispatched to the accident.

The accident happened on southbound I-75 at 139 mile marker near Bridgeport and Birch Run.

