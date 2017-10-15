3 year old dies after gun shot wound to the head - WNEM TV 5

3 year old dies after gun shot wound to the head

FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

The Flint Police Department reports an infant has died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Around 9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 13, the 3-year-old was shot on Carpenter Rd and Dort Highway.

Flint Police have a suspect in custody.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sargent Alfino Donastorg at (810) 237-6919 or call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 422-JAIL.

