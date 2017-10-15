Police subdue elderly hospital patient armed with hand gun - WNEM TV 5

Police subdue elderly hospital patient armed with hand gun

SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

Police officers subdued a disruptive elderly patient armed with a handgun with no injuries.

Larry Daly, a spokesman for Covenant Healthcare, said on Saturday night Oct. 14, an elderly male patient at a became disruptive.

Daly said while staff members tried to calm down the patient, he pulled a handgun from his bag and began waving it around. The staff exited the room and took the other patient with them for safety.

A security alert was issued at the Cooper campus in Saginaw at around 11:52 p.m. and security was dispatched.

A shot was heard, but no one was injured. The armed patient stayed in the room behind a closed door.

A heightened security alert was issued around 11:55 p.m. and police were dispatched.

Police arrived around 12:02 a.m. on Sunday. Officers entered the room, subdued the patient, and secured the weapon.

Around 12:47 a.m. the police deemed the patient no longer a threat and an all clear was issued.

Daly said a Covenant security officer is now stationed with the patient 24/7.

Covenant said it is extremely thankful that no one was hurt in the incident.

