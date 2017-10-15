Eastside Coalition holds meeting to discuss use of Delphi site

Eastside Coalition is hosting a town hall meeting to discuss the new use of the Delphi site in Flint.

Topics of discussion include community partnership to eliminate blight, reuse of industrial facilities, the potential for economic development, and new jobs.

The meeting will be held on Monday, Oct. 16th, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Asbury United Methodist Church at 1653 Davison Rd in Flint.

The new property owners, from Phoenix Investors, will be there to answer questions.

City and state officials from the Flint City Council, Genesee County Commissioners as well as State Senator Jim Ananich with State Representatives Sheldon Neely and Phil Phelps will also be attending.

Phoenix Investors will also do a donation presentation to the Genesee County Land Bank for assistance with demolition for the abandoned Kirwood Mobile Home Park.

