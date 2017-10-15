Wind advisory ended in Mid-Michigan

The wind advisory throughout Mid-Michigan has ended.

The National Weather Service in Detroit has ended the wind advisory for:

Bay County

Genesee County

Midland County

Lapeer County

Saginaw County

Shiawassee County

Sanilac County

Tuscola County

Huron County

In these counties, southwest wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph may be possible in the late afternoon.

Winds will decrease quickly during the evening hours.

The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids has ended the wind advisory for:

Clare County

Gratiot County

Isabella County

In these counties, winds of 15 to 25 mph with wind gusts to 35 mph will slowly diminish through the evening.

The National Weather Service in Gaylord has ended the wind advisory for:

Alcona County

Iosco County

Gladwin County

Ogemaw County

Roscommon County

Arenac County

Wind gusts of 35 to 40 mph will be common in this area for the rest of the afternoon and early evening. Gusts greater than 45 mph are no longer expected

