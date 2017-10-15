Covenant Healthcare holds vigil for pregnancy and infant loss

As part of “Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month”, Oct. 15th marks the National Day of Remembrance for Pregnancy and Infant Loss.

In memory of those children, Covenant Healthcare hosts its annual candlelight vigil with music, a moment of silence, and shared prayers. The gathering aims to bring the community together through awareness.

“We have been taught to keep this quiet and one in four pregnancies will end in a miscarriage or some kind of a loss,” said Christina Lorencz, a Bereavement Specialist at Covenant Healthcare. “And it’s very important for the community to understand these women are out there. One in four is a massive amount of people.”

This is the fourth year of the program. Covenant Healthcare will also host events in December.

