MCC finalizes purchase of Woodside Church

Mott Community College (MCC) has closed on the purchase of Woodside Church on Oct. 6.

The church is located adjacent to the college’s main campus in Flint.

Funding for the purchase came from bond proceeds that were designated for improving and adding space to Mott’s Early Childhood Learning Center, located inside the church.

The college plans to renovate the church to create a new Family Learning Center. The Family Learning Center will allow for an expansion of MCC’s nationally accredited and ranked Early Childhood Learning Center. The renovated facility will also allow more on-campus observation and teaching experiences to college-age students in the Early Childhood Education Program.

“We’re currently putting together a plan and preliminary design for the necessary renovations,” said Larry Gawthrop, the Chief Financial Officer. “Our first priority is renovations to the Early Childhood Learning Center and then complete additional renovations in phases.”

The Woodside congregation has until April 2018 to relocate. The congregation unanimously approved the sale on Sept. 17

Woodside Church is a 38,000 square foot building that was constructed in 1956.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.