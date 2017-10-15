A progressive church must find a new home in Flint

"This building means a lot to this community beyond Woodside," said Senior Minister Deborah Conrad. "There is a lot of stuff that happens here. It’s an anchor college cultural neighborhood."

Conrad is talking about Woodside Church. She describes her congregation as one of Flint's most progressive. Recently, Mott Community College (MCC) closed on a deal to buy the property.

"What a good neighbor," Conrad said. "They have been collaborators and partners in a number of things. I couldn't be more confident that the building will still be a staple here still."

Woodside church is now looking to relocate. While a new location is being scouted out, church services will continue. The congregation has until April of 2018 to move.

"Biggest thing for us is to find a location so we can continue to do, but obviously on a smaller scale," said Joe Eufinger, the Woodside Treasurer.

The current location sits next to MCC's Main Campus. The school has plans to renovate the building. The facility will be a Family Life Center. The school says it will help college-age students and provide family services.

"It’s a challenging time for the congregation," Conrad said. "The congregation has been here for a long time. Many folks have mixed emotions about leaving their beloved home."

Conrad said they are not looking too far from the current location. She said they plan on sticking around for many years to come.

"I love it too," Conrad said. "We have to move to a new place and we will leave some things behind. We are looking forward to the future."

