Coast Guard rescues 7 off grounded vessel in Western Lake Erie

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued seven people Saturday evening off their grounded vessel on Buckeye Reff near Middle Bass Island in western Lake Erie.

Shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, the Coast Guard Sector in Detroit received a report of a 28-foot vessel that was hard grounded on Buckeye Reef with five adults and two children on board. The ship was severely leaning and one of the adults was experience a panic attack.

A crew from Coast Guard Station in Marblehead, OH responded with a 25-foot boat. A local commercial salvage crew responded as well.

Once the Coast Guard from Marblehead and the salvage crew arrived, they were able to approach the leaning vessel.

A crew from the Coast Guard Air Station in Detroit launched with an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter to rescue the people.

Once the aircrew arrived on the scene, they hoisted four of the people and took them to the Middle Bass Island Municipal Airport where they were met by Put-in-Bay Police and EMS personnel. The helicopter crew returned to the stricken vessel to rescue the three other people.

After being examined at EMS, no injuries were reported. All seven people were taken from Put-in-Bay to Station Marblehead by Coast Guard members from the Marblehead station.

Salvage arrangements for the grounded vessel are being made by the owner for Sunday, depending on favorable weather conditions.

