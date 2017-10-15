Accident on Birch Run Rd and Dixie Hwy in Birch Run

Police say a man killed his girlfriend's 17-month-old son and stole her car stereo and laptop while she was in the hospital with her dying child.More >
Amazon posted a pretty epic brain teaser on their Facebook page last year, asking if people could spot the hidden M&M in a pile of candy corn. And it’s gaining traction online again.More >
Friday the 13th turned out to be a lucky day for a Mega Millions Player right here in Michigan.More >
Police officers subdued a disruptive elderly patient armed with a handgun with no injuries.More >
Birch Run Police Department is on the scene of an injury accident at the corner of Birch Run and Dixie Hwy in Birch Run.More >
Lawyers for former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick say he has filed a grievance against the NFL, alleging that he remains unsigned as a result of collusion by owners.More >
Ryan Tsatsos was hit and killed by a vehicle while walking to his residence hall just after midnight on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2015.More >
Two simple words became a rallying cry on Twitter to stand against sexual harassment and assault. "Me too."More >
An 8-year-old girl died Saturday after falling from a cruise ship's interior atrium to a lower deck, the Miami-Dade Police Department said.More >
