Accident on Birch Run Rd and Dixie Hwy in Birch Run - WNEM TV 5

Accident on Birch Run Rd and Dixie Hwy in Birch Run

Posted: Updated:
BIRCH RUN, MI (WNEM) -

Birch Run Police Department is on the scene of an injury accident at the corner of Birch Run Rd and Dixie Hwy in Birch Run.

Dispatchers report power is out in this area.

Drivers are advised to use caution.

Police have not said how many people were involved in the accident or of their condition.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.