Hundreds without power in Mid-Michigan - WNEM TV 5

Hundreds without power in Mid-Michigan

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
(Source: WNEM) (Source: WNEM)
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Hundreds of homes are left in the dark Monday morning.

DTE Energy is reporting 303 customers without power in the Tuscola County area, most near Millington, Vassar and Caro.

The company is also reporting 135 customers without power in Huron County, southwest of Harbor Beach.

An estimated restoration time has been set for 11:30 p.m. Monday.

The cause of the outages is under investigation. 

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.