Hundreds without power in Mid-Michigan

Hundreds of homes are left in the dark Monday morning.

DTE Energy is reporting 303 customers without power in the Tuscola County area, most near Millington, Vassar and Caro.

The company is also reporting 135 customers without power in Huron County, southwest of Harbor Beach.

An estimated restoration time has been set for 11:30 p.m. Monday.

The cause of the outages is under investigation.

