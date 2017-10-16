Ford offers repairs to address Explorer exhaust gas concerns

Ford is offering to inspect and repair about 1.3 million civilian versions of its Explorer SUV at no cost to owners in response to complaints of exhaust fumes leaking into passenger cabins.

The company maintains the vehicles are safe but says it will do the work because some customers are concerned.

“We’re bringing every one of them in for these repairs,” said Meridian Township Police Captain Greg Frenger.

Back in July, a Meridian Township Police officer was exposed to a deadly gas inside their patrol car - fumes the department suspects were carbon monoxide. The incident prompted the Meridian Township Police to take action and install carbon monoxide detectors in all of their vehicles.

“Since that time, we’ve worked with Ford and their engineers, they’ve inspected the car that was involved from our fleet,” Frenger said.

Frenger said the department has since replaced the carbon monoxide alarms with upgraded CO detectors just to be safe.

“We’ve maintained those in every one of our vehicles and we have not had an activation since we’ve done that,” Frenger said.

Frenger said the department was notified this week about Ford’s offer to repair the explorer. He said the Meridian Township Police Department plans to take the company up on its offer.

“We're moving our cars through and a lot of other agencies are taking their cars to the area Ford dealers to have this worked on,” Frenger said.

While it was shocking to hear similar complaints are coming in across the country, Frenger said the situation hasn't discouraged the department from investing in Ford in the future.

“If there were continued problems and more beyond what has occurred to this point, we would reconsider our purchases of these vehicles but right now we're very happy with the Ford products,” he said.

According to our CBS affiliates at WLNS, a spokesperson from Ford released the following statement Saturday in response to the concerns:

Ford is aware that some 2011-17 Explorer owners have concerns about exhaust or carbon monoxide. These vehicles are safe. Our investigation has not found carbon monoxide levels that exceed what people are exposed to every day. However, for our customers’ peace of mind, Ford is offering a complimentary service that reduces the potential for exhaust to enter the vehicle. Customers can take their vehicles, regardless of mileage or warranty status, to a Ford dealer to have this service performed, starting November 1, 2017 through December 31, 2018. To be clear, carbon monoxide concerns in Police Interceptor Utilities are related to unsealed holes from the installation of police equipment by third parties after the vehicle was purchased.

