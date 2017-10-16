Chilly Monday ahead

After a soggy weekend, things will finally start drying out in Mid-Michigan as we kick off a brand new workweek today. While a few sprinkles and showers are lingering this morning, we do expect today to be mainly dry.

>>Slideshow: Rainfall totals in Mid-Michigan<<

Today & Tonight

Beyond the rain in a few areas, temperatures will be the big story around the area this morning. We're seeing readings in the 30s and 40s out the door day, and we're so chilly in some of our northern counties, that we've even seen some pinks and whites on the radar this morning.

If you've seen any sort of frozen precipitation this morning, please let us know!

Any cloud cover that exists with the showers this morning should diminish rapidly, giving us a sunny start to the day which should carry us into the early afternoon. This should take our chilly temps this morning into the 50s for afternoon highs, which will be the coolest day of the week ahead.

Cloud cover will return later on this afternoon and evening, taking a partly to mostly sunny day to a partly to mostly cloudy evening, but we do not expect any rain beyond the light activity of this morning. Later on in the late evening, that cloud cover will also fade, setting us up for a mostly clear night.

Overnight lows will settle into the 40s in most locations by tomorrow morning.



Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.