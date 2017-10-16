Fun in the October sun

Just when you thought that fall was finally here, think again. An area of high pressure will settle in just to our east and that will keep us sunny through most of the week and will even help rise our temperatures back above average. On the other side of this, if you're looking for some rain in the forecast, you'll have to wait until late in the weekend.

>>Slideshow: Weekend Rainfall totals in Mid-Michigan<<

Overnight

Clouds may have fought their way back into our skies on Monday afternoon, but they wasted no time making themselves scarce once the sun set. In fact, nonexistent may be a more accurate description for our cloud cover as we move through the overnight period, with generally clear conditions set to prevail.

Temperatures will again take a chilly turn as they did on Sunday night, seeing lows dip the low 40s in many locations. Rural areas of the Thumb and north side of Saginaw Bay could see the mercury dip further into the upper 30s by morning. Winds will remain light for the time-being.

Tuesday

With high pressure in control the rest of the week, our skies will be mostly sunny for your Tuesday. In addition, high temperatures will rebound into the mid to upper 60s. Typically this time of year our temperatures should be in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees. Winds will be breezy though, out of the west southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

Mid-Week

Skies the rest of the week will range anywhere from sunny to partly cloudy. The best chance for clouds will be on Thursday as a cold front moves through Mid-Michigan. High temperatures the rest of the week will top out in the upper 60s, before breaking 70 this weekend.

We will continue to climb the temperatures ladder slowly for the rest of the week. Get the latest First Warn 5 7-day forecast here.



Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.