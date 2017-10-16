Sunny stretch of weather this week

Police have identified the driver involved in the deadly collision with an ambulance and a car as 21-year-old Dustin Sharp.More >
Police have identified the driver involved in the deadly collision with an ambulance and a car as 21-year-old Dustin Sharp.More >
Police say a man killed his girlfriend's 17-month-old son and stole her car stereo and laptop while she was in the hospital with her dying child.More >
Police say a man killed his girlfriend's 17-month-old son and stole her car stereo and laptop while she was in the hospital with her dying child.More >
Authorities say a 3-year-old girl is dead after she fell into a grease pit at an Alabama ice cream shop and drowned.More >
Authorities say a 3-year-old girl is dead after she fell into a grease pit at an Alabama ice cream shop and drowned.More >
Police say the woman walked around the counter as the clerk was having a seizure on the floor and took his wallet from his pocket.More >
Police say the woman walked around the counter as the clerk was having a seizure on the floor and took his wallet from his pocket.More >
A scary moment this weekend for patients and staff after an active shooter incident at a Mid-Michigan hospital.More >
A scary moment this weekend for patients and staff after an active shooter incident at a Mid-Michigan hospital.More >
A Texas woman was arrested after police said beat two teenagers with an aluminum bat, starved them “like animals” and locked them in a garage.More >
A Texas woman was arrested after police said beat two teenagers with an aluminum bat, starved them “like animals” and locked them in a garage.More >
Trump assures Christian conservatives his administration will defend religious organizations, return to traditional American values.More >
Trump assures Christian conservatives his administration will defend religious organizations, return to traditional American values.More >
Amazon posted a pretty epic brain teaser on their Facebook page last year, asking if people could spot the hidden M&M in a pile of candy corn. And it’s gaining traction online again.More >
Amazon posted a pretty epic brain teaser on their Facebook page last year, asking if people could spot the hidden M&M in a pile of candy corn. And it’s gaining traction online again.More >
A man was arrested at Central Michigan University after police say he was caught watching child porn in the campus library.More >
A man was arrested at Central Michigan University after police say he was caught watching child porn in the campus library.More >
Authorities are investigating after a school bus was involved in a Saginaw County crash.More >
Authorities are investigating after a school bus was involved in a Saginaw County crash.More >