Sunny stretch of weather this week

Just when you thought that fall was finally here, think again. An area of high pressure will settle in just to our east and that will keep us sunny through most of the week and will even help rise our temperatures back above average. On the other side of this, if you're looking for some rain in the forecast, you'll have to wait until late in the weekend.

>>Slideshow: Rainfall totals in Mid-Michigan<<

Tonight

As high pressure begins to take over in Mid-Michigan, we'll see decreasing clouds overnight. The clearing skies will lead to temperatures dropping back into the low 40s in many areas. While it will feel cool, those temperatures will actually be closer to average for this time of year than our lows later this week. To see how cool temperatures are in your area, check out our Current Temperatures Map. No major wind concerns either with winds out of the south southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday

With high pressure in control the rest of the week, our skies will be mostly sunny for your Tuesday. In addition, high temperatures will rebound into the mid to upper 60s. Typically this time of year our temperatures should be in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees. Winds will be breezy though, out of the west southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

Mid-Week

Skies the rest of the week will range anywhere from sunny to partly cloudy. The best chance for clouds will be on Thursday as a cold front moves through Mid-Michigan. High temperatures the rest of the week will top out in the upper 60s, before breaking 70 this weekend.

We will continue to climb the temperatures ladder slowly for the rest of the week. Get the latest First Warn 5 7-day forecast here.



Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.