BREAKING: Ambulance drives off bridge after crashing with car

Michigan State Police say injuries are reported after an ambulance collided with another vehicle and went off a bridge over a creek.

It happened just before 7 a.m. Monday, Oct. 16 near Gary and Lincoln Road in Saginaw County.

Saginaw County Sheriff William Federspiel told TV5 an ambulance drove off a bridge in the area after crashing with a car. A spokesperson for Mobile Medical Rescue confirmed one of their units was involved in the crash.

The bridge runs across Misteguay Creek and the sheriff's department is sending in their own reserves and a dive team, Federspiel said. We're told its about 30 feet from the bridge to the water.

Michigan State Police are in charge of the investigation, Federspiel said, and have called an accident reconstruction team to the scene.

The sheriff also confirmed a Life Flight helicopter has been called to the scene.

State police spokesman Lt. David Kaiser told The Associated Press he didn't have details about the extent of injuries, but expected to have an update later Monday morning.

Police have Gary between Bueche and Lincoln Road closed while they investigate.

