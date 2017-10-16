Bishop International Airport offering pre-screening for holiday - WNEM TV 5

Bishop International Airport offering pre-screening for holiday travel

Posted: Updated:
none none
FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

Bishop International Airport wants to help you beat the lines this busy holiday travel season.

It's hosting a TSA pre-check enrollment event. The event helps expedite security screening, allowing travelers departing from the United States smarter security and a better air travel experience.

Now through Friday, you can sign up to be approved for the efficient screening program in Mid-Michigan.

>>Click here to schedule your appointment and learn what you need to bring<<

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.