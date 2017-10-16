BREAKING: Carrollton school bus involved in crash - WNEM TV 5

BREAKING: Carrollton school bus involved in crash

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
CARROLLTON TWP. MI (WNEM) -

Authorities are investigating after a school bus was involved in a Saginaw County crash. 

The crash was reported just after 7:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 16 on Michigan Avenue and Skyhaven in Carrollton Township. 

Saginaw County Sheriff Lt. Randy Pfau told TV5 the crash involved a Carrollton Schools bus and a car. 

It's unclear if there were students on the bus at the time of the crash, but we're told there were no injuries. 

