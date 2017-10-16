BREAKING: Carrollton school bus involved in crash

Authorities are investigating after a school bus was involved in a Saginaw County crash.

The crash was reported just after 7:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 16 on Michigan Avenue and Skyhaven in Carrollton Township.

Saginaw County Sheriff Lt. Randy Pfau told TV5 the crash involved a Carrollton Schools bus and a car.

It's unclear if there were students on the bus at the time of the crash, but we're told there were no injuries.

