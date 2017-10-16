Meow! It’s Global Cat Day!

Here's a day that is the cat's meow…literally.

Monday, Oct. 16 is Global Cat Day!

People around the world are asked to come together to protect our feline friends.

>>Slideshow: TV5 viewers share their furry felines<<

Global Cat Day has replaced the annual National Feral Cat Day, an event that began in 2001 started by a group called Alley Cat Allies.

More than 40 countries are participating in Global Cat Day, including the United States, the UK, Belgium and Saudi Arabia.

Cats in the U.S. get their own day this month.

October 29 is National Cat Day.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.