Local group helping those affected by June flooding

If you or someone you know still deals with the aftermath of the June floods in Mid-Michigan, you could still get help even if you missed the FEMA deadline.

An organization is making it their mission to help those affected by disaster.

For years, the Adult Response Mission Team of Trinity Lutheran Church in Midland has traveled throughout the eastern half of the Unites States rehabbing and rebuilding homes hit by hurricanes, floods and tornadoes.

Now, the group will be staying home and working in the local area.

A crew of 24 people will give their time and talent to help families who need it most.

For three families in the Midland County area the work starts Monday.

From 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. they'll be working every day and expected to finish up by the 27th.

