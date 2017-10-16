Man arrested for watching child porn on CMU's campus

A man was arrested at Central Michigan University after police say he was caught watching child porn in the campus library.

Jeffrey Harris was arrested on Wednesday, Oct. 4. He faces one county of possession of child sexually abusive material and one count of using a computer to commit a crime.

CMU police said they received a call about someone looking at obscene material on a computer at Charles Park Library. They arrested Harris and said he was watching child porn.

Police then executed a search warrant on Harris’ home in Ypsilanti.

According to our CBS affiliates, investigators seized a computer from Harris’ home, along with a cellphone and about 20 DVDs with suspected child sexually abusive material on it.

Harris is a registered sex offender, according to the Michigan Public Sex Offender Registry. He was convicted of possession of child pornography in 2004.

Freshman Aja Penick said it’s disturbing.

“I think it’s kind of disrespectful,” said Penick. “People go there to study and, like, have their own private time and to find out a grown man on a college campus full of young adults is just completely inappropriate and just gross.”

Harris was denied bond and remains in the Isabella County Jail.

