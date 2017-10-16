Flint man dies after assault in mobile home park

A man from Flint died in the hospital after he was assaulted in a mobile home park.

Joseph Horton, 42, was pronounced dead at a local hospital on Oct. 14, according to the Flint Police Department.

Horton was taken to the hospital after sustaining serious injuries from an assault in a mobile home park.

Police said the assault happened on Thursday, Oct. 12 at 11:12 p.m. in the 2400 block of Elmwood Drive at the Pasadena Mobile Home Park.

Authorities report Artavius McDowell, 26, from Flint Township is charged with open murder, assault by strangulation and felonious assault by the Genesee County Prosecutor’s Office.

McDowell was arraigned in the 67th District Court the morning of Monday, Oct. 16.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.