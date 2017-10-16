Gratiot County man enters plea deal in fatal hit-and-run of nun

Gratiot County Prosecutor Keith Kushion confirmed a man has entered a plea deal in the fatal hit-and-run death of a nun.

Justin Fell, 33, from Gratiot County pleaded no contest in failure to stop at the scene of an accident causing the death of a nun from Alma.

Kushion said no contest is not an admission of guilt. Instead, it is used for sentencing purposes with no agreement on a sentencing range.

Fell's sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 4.

Police said they searched for a suspect for 11 days following the death of Sister Joseph Marie Ruessman of the Religious Sisters of Mercy in Alma. Sister Ruessman was riding her bike when she was struck by the vehicle on Michigan Ave on Aug. 17.

Ruessman was transported to a local hospital where she died from her injuries.

A week later, investigators got a report from Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office of a deer collision on the same day of the accident.

Authorities said the damage from this vehicle matched the evidence from the hit-and-run accident.

Fell was arrested, arraigned and released on a $50,000 bond.

