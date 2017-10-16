Police: Assaults, hit-and-runs issues during CMU homecoming week - WNEM TV 5

Police: Assaults, hit-and-runs issues during CMU homecoming weekend

MT. PLEASANT, MI (WNEM) -

It was a busy weekend for the Mt. Pleasant Police Department as Central Michigan University students celebrated their homecoming weekend.

The police department responded to more than 200 calls from Oct. 13 through Oct. 15.

The department arrested or gave out citations for 46 incidents from 7  a.m. on Friday to 7 a.m. on Sunday.

Those incidents include two assaults, two hit-and-runs and eight operating while intoxicated, among other issues, police said.

The department received 89 calls from 7 a.m. Friday through 7 a.m. Saturday. They received 116 calls from 7 a.m. Saturday through 7 a.m. on Sunday.

Police made arrests or gave out citations for the following incidents:

  • Two assaults
  • Five driving while on a suspended license
  • Two hit-and-runs
  • Two minors in possession of alcohol
  • Three people without insurance
  • Four attending or hosting a nuisance party
  • Two open intoxicants
  • Eight operating while intoxicated
  • Two possession of drugs
  • One retail fraud
  • One resisting and obstructing
  • 13 traffic citations
  • One warrant

