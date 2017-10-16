Police: Assaults, hit-and-runs issues during CMU homecoming weekend

It was a busy weekend for the Mt. Pleasant Police Department as Central Michigan University students celebrated their homecoming weekend.

The police department responded to more than 200 calls from Oct. 13 through Oct. 15.

The department arrested or gave out citations for 46 incidents from 7 a.m. on Friday to 7 a.m. on Sunday.

Those incidents include two assaults, two hit-and-runs and eight operating while intoxicated, among other issues, police said.

The department received 89 calls from 7 a.m. Friday through 7 a.m. Saturday. They received 116 calls from 7 a.m. Saturday through 7 a.m. on Sunday.

Police made arrests or gave out citations for the following incidents:

Two assaults

Five driving while on a suspended license

Two hit-and-runs

Two minors in possession of alcohol

Three people without insurance

Four attending or hosting a nuisance party

Two open intoxicants

Eight operating while intoxicated

Two possession of drugs

One retail fraud

One resisting and obstructing

13 traffic citations

One warrant

