Coalition formed to improve Lake Erie water quality

Michigan leaders announced on Monday the formation of a coalition that will work to improve water quality in the western Lake Erie Basin.

The Michigan Cleaner Lake Erie through Action and Research (MI CLEAR) partnership is made up of farmers, agricultural and environmental leaders, universities, conservationists, landscape professionals, energy leaders, tourism and economic development interests and more.

Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) Director Jamie Clover Adams said the diverse membership is a new way to tackle the ongoing water quality challenges affecting the basin.

“Our mission is to improve the water quality of the western Lake Erie Basin through open discussion among regional leaders that brings a coordinated perspective to existing efforts,” Adams said. “We will drive support for research that builds understanding of the science around water quality issues and promote actions that bring long-term, meaningful change.”

Adams said the MI CLEAR Partnership will promote awareness of science and research-based efforts aimed at improving the health of Lake Erie and provide quantifiable metrics and unbiased information about the state’s efforts to preserve and protect the WLEB’s waters.

In addition to MDARD, other members of the MI CLEAR Partnership include:

Michigan Farm Bureau

University of Michigan Water Center, Graham Sustainability Institute

Ducks Unlimited

Michigan Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ)

The Nature Conservancy – Michigan Chapter

Monroe County Drain Commission

Michigan Agribusiness Association (MABA)

DTE Energy

Michigan Nursery and Landscape Association

Michigan Chamber of Commission

American Water Works – Michigan Chapter

Michigan State University Extension Institute of Water Research and Technology

Fred A. and Barbara M. Erb Family Foundation

“The MI CLEAR partnership is designed to bring nontraditional groups together, give everyone a voice to build shared understanding and offer everyone a stake in shared success,” said Scott Piggott, chief operating officer for the Michigan Farm Bureau.

The partnership is researching harmful algal blooms and how it changes in the lake chemistry, weather partners and land use contributes to water conditions.

