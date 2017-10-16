Central dispatch: Car crashes into Saginaw Township home

Saginaw County Central Dispatch reports a car struck a house in Saginaw Township.

Saginaw Township Police Department and fire department were dispatched to Midland Road and Weiss Road in Saginaw Township about 4:15 p.m. on Monday.

The woman in the house is OK.

The driver may have suffered a medical episode and was taken to the hospital, but is expected to be OK.

