Woman arrested after co-worker slain in department store

A woman has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a co-worker in a Detroit-area department store.

The shooting was reported about 7 a.m. Monday at the Burlington in Taylor.

The shooting victim was taken to a hospital, but later died of her wounds.

Names and ages of the victim and the woman who was arrested were not immediately released. WDIV-TV reports that police have recovered a gun believed to have been used in the shooting.

Taylor police Commander Richard Hopper tells the television station that there were "multiple employees at the store" at the time of the shooting.

