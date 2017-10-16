Sheriff's department: Au Gres-Sims Schools evacuated following threat

Au Gres-Sims schools were evacuated Monday after a threat was made, the Arenac County Sheriff's Department said.

A search dog was brought to the school grounds and an investigation was done.

Nothing was found, but police are investigating.

It was determined the threat was a hoax or a student prank, the sheriff's department said.

"We take all threats to our students' and faculty's safety with utmost seriousness. We worked in concert with multiple police authorities and Arenac County safety personnel to ensure that all safety protocols were followed," Superintendent Jeffrey Collier said.

The Au Gres-Sims Police Department is handling the investigation.

School will be in full session on Tuesday.

