Adoption event breaks record for number of pets adopted

The BISSELL Pet Foundation’s free adoption event found a new home for a record-breaking 2,142 pets.

Adoption costs were covered for these pets from 75 different shelters. They went to new homes during the Empty the Shelters event sponsored and organized by BISSELL Pet Foundation (BPF).

Each pet that was adopted from a shelter created a new space for another pet to be taken in, resulting in 4, 284 pets saved by the event.

This was BPF’s fourth and largest Empty the Shelters event to date. BPF has helped find homes for more than 10,000 pets since the start of Empty the Shelters event in May 2016.

“It was heartwarming to see so many parents come to the event with their children,” said Cathy Bissell, founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “It’s so important to have the whole family together to select the right pet. Pets went to wonderful homes today.”

Empty the Shelters found new homes for 877 dogs, 1,244 cats and kittens and 21 other animals.

