Accident in front of Bay City Arby’s

BAY CITY, MI (WNEM) -

Bay County Central Dispatch reports both southbound lanes of Euclid Avenue in front of Arby’s is closed due to an accident.

Police have also closed one northbound lane of Euclid between Fulton and Mosher.

Drivers are asked to find an alternative route.

Police have not reported any injuries from this accident.

