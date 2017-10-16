Indiana man sentenced in attack on Michigan state trooper - WNEM TV 5

Indiana man sentenced in attack on Michigan state trooper

Posted: Updated:
Stock photo Stock photo
ST. JOSEPH, MI (AP) -

An Indiana man accused in an attack on a Michigan State Police trooper has been sentenced to 15 to 50 years in prison.

WSBT-TV reports that 19-year-old Travis Wise, of Middlebury, appeared Monday in a Berrien County court on a charge of assault with intent to murder.

Police say Trooper Garry Guild was chasing a stolen motorcycle Feb. 20 in Berrien County near the Indiana state line. Wise's half brother, Michael Barber, of Mishawaka, Indiana, charged Guild after crashing the motorcycle. Police say Wise then pulled up and joined in attacking Guild.

Two motorists stopped the men, allowing the officer to arrest his attackers. Barber was earlier convicted and sentenced to at least 14 years behind bars.

Wise pleaded no contest last month.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.