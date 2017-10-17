Hearing scheduled in Michigan on sex offender custody case

A hearing is scheduled in Michigan on a judge's order that initially gave a convicted sex offender joint legal custody of a child born to a woman who said the man raped her when she was 12.

Attorneys representing the woman and 27-year-old Christopher Mirasolo are to appear Tuesday afternoon before Judge Gregory Ross in Sanilac County.

In Michigan, joint legal custody enables both parents to share decision-making authority about a child's welfare.In September, Ross granted the woman sole physical custody and Mirasolo joint legal custody after DNA tests showed he was the child's father. But a court spokesman has said the judge didn't know Mirasolo had two criminal sexual conduct convictions, including one concerning the woman.

The case started when the 21-year-old mother sought state assistance for the boy.

Mirasolo's lawyer says he didn't initiate the case. He has been ordered to pay child support.

