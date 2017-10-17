Salvation Army taking applications for holiday assistance

Worried you won't be able to give your family the Christmas they deserve? Well, the Salvation Army is here to help.

The Midland County Corps is now taking applications for holiday assistance.

Qualified residents may apply from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17 through Thursday, Nov. 2 at the Salvation Army headquarters on Waldo Avenue.

