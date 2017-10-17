Weather on cruise control

While a chilly day, at least compared to where we have been recently, it was a beautiful start to the week in Mid-Michigan with plenty of sun returning to the area. Yesterday's highs weren't too far from where we normally are this time of year, but if you're not quite ready for that level of cool yet, there's plenty of warmth ahead this week.

Today & Tonight

Skies are fairly clear in Mid-Michigan this morning and while temperatures aren't quite as cool as yesterday morning, we're still starting the day mostly in the 40s. Although a bit warmer than yesterday morning, our "real feel" is down in the 30s in a few spots thanks to southwesterly winds staying up a bit overnight.

Those winds will be breezy at times through the late morning and early afternoon, around 10-20 miles per hour sustained with gusts near 25 miles per hour. While breezy, that southwesterly direction will bring warmer air into Mid-Michigan and with flow offshore, we should warm up near the water too.

Highs will largely be in the middle 60s later on this afternoon under a mostly sunny sky, with just a few passing high clouds from time to time.

Evening plans outdoors should be just fine with dry and clear conditions expected, and that carries through the overnight too. Lows will fall into the 40s, but mostly middle and upper 40s for early Wednesday morning.

Wednesday - Friday

Sunshine lasts not only through Tuesday but for the rest of the workweek as well, giving us a nice reward for the soggy weekend we just had.

Expect cloudless or nearly cloudless skies in Mid-Michigan on Wednesday with yet another jump in temperature to the upper 60s in most areas, with even a few lower 70s entirely possible. Winds will be breezy again on Wednesday, roughly the same range as Tuesday.

A weak, moisture starved cold front will pass through late Wednesday and Thursday, resulting in little more than a few extra clouds as it passes through. Despite the clouds, we should still see plenty of sun, with temperatures only cooling off a few degrees for Thursday if at all.

The sun keeps rolling on Friday with temperatures jumping back into the upper 60s and low 70s, with a gorgeous evening expected for your Friday night plans.

