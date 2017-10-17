Caught on Camera: Driver injured in Michigan road rage shooting

Police have identified the driver involved in the deadly collision with an ambulance and a car as 21-year-old Dustin Sharp.More >
Police have identified the driver involved in the deadly collision with an ambulance and a car as 21-year-old Dustin Sharp.More >
North Korea's deputy U.N. ambassador warned Monday that the situation on the Korean peninsula "has reached the touch-and-go point and a nuclear war may break out any moment."More >
North Korea's deputy U.N. ambassador warned Monday that the situation on the Korean peninsula "has reached the touch-and-go point and a nuclear war may break out any moment."More >
It’s been nearly a year since Wayne and Crystal Leatherman buried their 5-year-old son, Jake, after he lost a long battle with leukemia.More >
It’s been nearly a year since Wayne and Crystal Leatherman buried their 5-year-old son, Jake, after he lost a long battle with leukemia.More >
Wearing dark sunglasses to hide her tears, Brenda Williams is saddened, but not surprised that her daughter is now charged with murder.More >
Wearing dark sunglasses to hide her tears, Brenda Williams is saddened, but not surprised that her daughter is now charged with murder.More >
About one in nine American men is infected with the oral form of human papillomavirus (HPV), according to a new study published in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine.More >
About one in nine American men is infected with the oral form of human papillomavirus (HPV), according to a new study published in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine.More >
The well-known animal rights group PETA is running a new billboard in downtown Portland that is turning heads with its image of a nude celebrity.More >
The well-known animal rights group PETA is running a new billboard in downtown Portland that is turning heads with its image of a nude celebrity.More >
Authorities say a 3-year-old girl is dead after she fell into a grease pit at an Alabama ice cream shop and drowned.More >
Authorities say a 3-year-old girl is dead after she fell into a grease pit at an Alabama ice cream shop and drowned.More >
President Donald Trump said Monday his administration will start to consider reforming the welfare system in the United States, saying that some people are "taking advantage of the system."More >
President Donald Trump said Monday his administration will start to consider reforming the welfare system in the United States, saying that some people are "taking advantage of the system."More >
Euclid Avenue in Bay County is back open after an accident shut it down Monday night.More >
Euclid Avenue in Bay County is back open after an accident shut it down Monday night.More >
A Florida candidate for Congress said Monday she stands by her claims she was abducted to an alien spaceship at age 7 but that the incident shouldn't detract from what she's done here on Earth since then.More >
A Florida candidate for Congress said Monday she stands by her claims she was abducted to an alien spaceship at age 7 but that the incident shouldn't detract from what she's done here on Earth since then.More >