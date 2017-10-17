Caught on Camera: Driver injured in Michigan road rage shooting

A road rage incident turned into a shooting over the weekend in Michigan – and it was all caught on camera.

Clawson Police said tensions escalated while two drivers were trying to make a turn.

The drivers pulled into a parking lot, one behind the other.

When the man got out of his vehicle, the other driver attempted to run him over - barely missing him.

Moments later, the other driver emerges with a gun.

He fired one shot towards the man.

"Our victim's saying ‘Yeah, he flipped me off, I flipped him off, there were some words exchanged.’ And within a matter of seconds, he almost gets run over by a car and a couple seconds after that, he could've been shot and killed,” said Detective Scott Sarvello with Clawson Police.

An employee at a bar witnessed the incident and said the gunman had a woman and a child in the vehicle.

Police did not identify the gunman or the other driver.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.