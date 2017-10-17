Woman shoots, kills co-worker at Burlington Coat Factory in Michigan

A Michigan woman is in police custody after allegedly shooting and killing a co-worker Monday.

Police said it happened at the Burlington Coat Factory in Taylor - before the business had opened.

The 49-year-old victim was hospitalized where she was later pronounced dead.

Police are in the process of gathering evidence and details from employees who were at the store when the shooting occurred. They said preliminary reports indicate the shooting stemmed from an argument between the two women.

"There were multiple employees that were at the store when this happened, and we are trying to interview all of them to get the details of the incident. The employees were coming in for work. The storm was not open to the public, and the employees were just checking in for work at the time,” said Cmdr. Richard Hopper with Taylor Police.

Police said the suspect was on scene waiting for them when they arrived.

They placed her under arrest and said they recovered a gun.

Names of the victim and the woman who was arrested were not immediately released.

