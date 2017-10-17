Grab a fork...it's National Pasta Day!

Grab a bowl of some spaghetti, rotini, lasagna or tortellini – Tuesday is National Pasta Day!

Pasta is one of the world's more popular foods and is eaten as a main course or side dish.

Of course, pasta is firmly rooted in Italy, but it was former President Thomas Jefferson who helped make it popular in America.

He first tried it in Naples, Italy and became a fan.

By the way, pasta is the Italian word for dough.

