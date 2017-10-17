2 hurt in boat explosion on Lake Michigan - WNEM TV 5

2 hurt in boat explosion on Lake Michigan

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WNEM) -

Authorities say two people were hurt when a boat exploded on Lake Michigan.

It happened about 3:45 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 16 off the Lake Michigan pierhead in South Haven.

South Haven Area Emergency Services said two occupants on the boat were rescued by another boater. They were taken to Bronson-South Haven Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation. 

