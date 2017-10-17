Bad Axe man hurt in crash with cement truck

Authorities say a Mid-Michigan man was hurt after crashing with a cement truck in Sanilac County.

It happened about 7:25 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 16 on Ubly Road near W. Deckerville Road in Argyle Township.

According to investigators, a 46-year-old Port Sanilac man was heading east on Deckerville Road in a 2000 Oshkosh cement mixer.

The driver stopped at the intersection and believed a southbound pickup had its turn signal on, police said. The cementer mixer pulled forward and hit the southbound vehicle driven by a 77-year-old Bad Axe man.

The 1994 Chevrolet pickup was hit in the right rear, causing the truck to hit the guardrail and drive into a west ditch on Ubly Road.

Investigators found the pickup truck had its four-way flashers on prior to the accident, not a turn signal.

The driver of the truck was taken to Deckerville Hospital by ambulance. His condition was not released.

Police did not say whether the cement truck driver was hurt.

