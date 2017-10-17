Ann Arbor expanding 2018 hunt to manage deer population

Ann Arbor plans to expand its 2018 deer hunt as part of the city's ongoing deer management efforts.

The Ann Arbor News reports City Council and the mayor voted Monday to update the city's 2017-18 budget to spend another roughly $36,000 on its contract with the nonprofit White Buffalo, which has worked on hunts over the past two winters.

The city will now spend nearly $206,000 on the contract for the third year of a four-year plan to reduce the local deer population.

The newspaper says the goal is to shoot 250 to 350 deer in 2018, up from the 63 killed by sharpshooters hired for Ann Arbor's first cull in 2016 and 96 killed earlier this year.

The budget also calls for 40 deer to be sterilized.

