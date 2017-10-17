Man surrenders after cops get 1,000 shares on mugshot post

A Michigan man is in custody after he promised he would turn himself in if police got 1,000 shares on their post.

Redford Township Police posted the wanted notice for 21-year-old Michael Zaydel on Facebook earlier this month.

The fugitive with alias “Champagne Torino” responded to the department saying: “I’m not worried about it -- if you’re (sic) next post gets a thousand shares I’ll turn myself in along with a dozen doughnuts. And that’s a promise. And I’ll pick up every piece of litter around all your public schools let’s see if you can get those shares."

They did.

Making good on his promise, police said Zaydel turned himself in on Monday, Oct. 16.

“At approximately 6:30 pm, Michael Zaydel made good on his promise to turn himself in for his outstanding warrants. He walked in on his own, and not only did he bring the donuts, he brought one bagel! We would again like to express our gratitude for the support of all who followed this, shared it, and left us positive feedback,” the department posted on Facebook.

Police said Zaydel was wanted on several outstanding warrants, including probation violations for assault and leaving the scene of an OWI accident.

