Legislature OKs tax cut for 1,000 retired cops, firefighters

Legislation going to Gov. Rick Snyder would give an income tax break to an estimated 1,000 police and firefighters who are currently at least 65 and who retired before 2013.

The bill approved unanimously by the Michigan Senate Tuesday would allow the retirees who were not part of Social Security in their government employment to deduct more of their pension income from being taxed. The measure would primarily affect retired Detroit police and firefighters along with state police retirees.

Supporters say the legislation is intended to broaden a tax break for retired law enforcement officers that's already provided to other, older retirees. Under a law enacted by Gov. Rick Snyder and lawmakers in 2011, anyone born after 1952 has their retirement income taxed the same as other income.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.