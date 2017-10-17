Michigan Supreme Court keeper of tradition dies at age 59 - WNEM TV 5

Michigan Supreme Court keeper of tradition dies at age 59

LANSING, MI (AP) -

A man who slammed the gavel and declared, "Hear ye, hear ye," at the Michigan Supreme Court for more than 25 years has died.

David Palazzolo's title was court crier. The 59-year-old Williamston man died Saturday after a brief illness.

Chief Justice Stephen Markman says the court has "lost a dedicated and loyal public servant." He says Palazzolo was "instrumental in keeping the court on track."

Palazzolo managed mail, printing and building matters at the court. But his public role was opening and closing official Supreme Court sessions.

The justices didn't take their seats until Palazzolo gave a traditional introduction. He said, "God save the United States, the state of Michigan and this honorable court."

