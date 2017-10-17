Woman charged in co-worker's slaying in department store

A 49-year-old woman has been charged with first-degree murder and using a firearm during a felony in the fatal shooting of a co-worker in a Detroit-area department store.

The Wayne County prosecutor's office says Tuesday that Sandra Waller is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in Taylor's 23rd District Court.

The prosecutor's office says 49-year-old Lorraine Faison, of Allen Park, was shot once in the chest following a brief argument Monday morning at the Burlington store in Taylor.

Waller was arrested at the store, southwest of Detroit. A gun was found in her waistband.

Police have said other employees were at the store at the time of the shooting.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.