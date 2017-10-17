Student raises money for suicide prevention

It's more than just a volleyball game. It's also a night to remember young lives gone too soon because of suicide.

"One of them, Trent Henckle. He was in seventh grade. It was so long ago that we were so young. We didn't even know what suicide was at the time," said Savannah Liest, senior at Goodrich. "And then Hannah Dolley was just this past summer and that was devastating. Not just for her friends, but for the entire community. Suicide doesn't just affect the loved ones, it affects everyone."

That is the message Savannah is trying to spread, one T-shirt at a time.

The Goodrich High School student is selling T-shirts to raise money for suicide prevention as part of her senior capstone project.

Tuesday night was dedicated to honor those who died by suicide.

"I would've never thought to have done something like this and I'm so grateful I got the chance to," Savannah said.

Those T-shirts were worn by the home team, the away team and the people in the stands. It displayed a familiar symbol to suicide prevention.

"The semi colon is the symbol for suicide awareness. And on the shirt it says opt to continue rather than stop," Savannah said.

Varsity Coach Christy Bearden said efforts like this can leave a lasting impression.

"I'm so glad that everyone's coming together and helping each other out, trying to make everyone belong," Bearden said.

Savannah said she just wants people to know they are not alone.

"There's other people that go through the same thing that are out there," she said.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide there are plenty of resources to help. You can call the 24-hour suicide prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255.

