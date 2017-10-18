Michigan deputy shot with crossbow goes back to work

A Michigan deputy is back on the job and recalling the tragic moment he almost lost his life in the line of duty.

Back in October of 2015, Montcalm County Deputy Michael Kotenko tried to arrest a man accused of assaulting his neighbor when he was suddenly shot with a crossbow.

"The kind of thoughts that come to your mind are you don't want to die,” Kotenko said. "Thinking about my daughter…and trying to stay strong for the guys that were there…and show them that I was all right.”

The suspect was killed when police returned fire.

Kotenko went through extensive physical therapy to get where he is today.

He'll be on light duty for the next few weeks, but hopes to be back on the roads as soon as possible.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation) / CBS News. All rights reserved.