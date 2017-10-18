Sunshine keeps us on easy street

After a chilly start to the week, things took a warmer turn yesterday afternoon with sunshine beaming over Mid-Michigan for our Tuesday. Most areas were in the vicinity of 70 degrees yesterday afternoon and it looks like more of us will reach that mark this afternoon.

Today & Tonight

Skies are clear as we get ready to start the halfway point in the workweek, with an effortless morning commute ahead of us. Despite the clear skies, temperatures aren't too chilly this morning, with most areas right around the 50 degree mark for out-the-door temperatures.

One of the reasons for our lows remaining a bit warmer this morning are the southwesterly winds from yesterday staying up a bit during the overnight period. Those southwesterly winds will be gusty at times once again this afternoon, with gusts around 25-30 miles per hour.

Although breezy, high temperatures this afternoon will be incredibly pleasant! We should be in the same territory as Tuesday, likely a touch warmer, with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s later today. Those temperatures will be easily guided into that range by full sunshine.

Skies remain clear through the evening hours, making any outdoor plans later on tonight the perfect idea. Temperatures will remain in the 60s for most of the evening, before falling to around 50 for overnight lows.

A cold front to our west will be approaching late tonight, so clouds will increase a bit late in the overnight toward tomorrow morning. Even with cloud cover increasing, we should remain dry with this cold frontal passage.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.