Michigan university may be 1st to offer pot degree

One college in Michigan is giving new meaning to "higher education."

Northern Michigan University is offering a marijuana-based undergraduate degree. The four-year program started this fall semester.

The program focuses on both the business side of the medicinal plant world, and the chemistry makeup of the plants.

However, it’s getting some mixed reviews.

“Some kids gonna go in there and be like, you know, and he's gonna go home and his parents are gonna be like ‘oh your studying to grow weed?’ But no, it's the organic part of it. There's a lot of money in that," said Nick Reed, a certified grower in the Detroit-area.

A dozen students took this inaugural class.

The program includes lesson in biology, chemistry, finance, and marketing.

