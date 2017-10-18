Victim, mom asked judge to terminate rapist's parental rights in 2008

The victim of a rape in Sanilac County and her mother wrote in 2008 asking the judge to terminate the parental rights of the suspect as part of his sentence.

The letters were released ahead of a joint custody hearing Tuesday morning for the suspect, 27-year-old Christopher Mirasolo.

Officials said Mirasolo raped the victim, Tiffany, when she was just 12 years old at the time. She became pregnant from the rape, and last week, a judge gave Mirasolo joint custody of the now 8-year-old child.

On Tuesday, the judge rescinded his order that gave the convicted sex offender joint legal custody of the child, saying he did not know Mirasolo had two previous criminal sexual conduct convictions.

"Everybody's asking, 'how could a judge do such a thing?' Answer is that this judge was not aware. I did not have knowledge of the fact that the baby was conceived by rape," Sanilac County Judge Gregory Ross said.

However, the victim and her mother said they both wrote to a judge in 2008 asking they give Mirasolo the strongest sentence possible, and terminate any parental rights.

The letter from Tiffany read:

"Judge Teppel, Mr. Chris Mirasolo had sexual intercourse with me Tiffany (redacted) one time on Sunday morning September 7, 2008. I have never before or since then had relations with anyone. Since that time I have found out that I am pregnant and will be giving birth on or about June 12, 2009. This will forever change my life in ways that I can't begin to imagine. My childhood and teenage years will never be just mine I will have the consequences of that one time with me forever. Chris knows that I am only 12 years old and still he did this to me. Whatever he gets for this will not be enough to make up for what I will be going through because of his actions. Respectfully yours, Tiffany (redacted)."

Her mother penned an even longer, more detailed letter to the judge, saying Tiffany couldn't even sleep in her own bed.

"I wish that he be made to sign off his rights to this baby and his rights be terminated," she wrote in the letter dated Dec. 29, 2008.

"My daughter is due on June 12, 2008. And I will be there to support her 100% and more. And even though this baby is a product of a rape case basically, it will be loved just like any child should," she added.

In 2008, Tiffany said she was 12 years old when she and her sister snuck out of the house to meet up with a friend.

She said things went bad after they went for a ride with the friend's 18-year-old uncle.

"On the way back home, he threw out our cell phones," she said. "That's when we knew something was wrong."

Tiffany said Christopher Mirasolo took her and another girl to an abandoned house outside of Brown City where she said they were held against their will for two days with no food or water.

"When I found out I was pregnant, I was scared," she said.

Tiffany's attorney Rebecca Kiessling said Mirasolo served six and a half months in jail for attempted first degree criminal sexual conduct.

Kiessling questioned how Mirasolo only served six and a half months from what should've been 25 years to life.

"I think that there needs to be an investigation into how that happened because another girl was raped as a result," she said.

Mirasolo's attorney says Tiffany and her client had a consensual relationship, even though Michigan law says it's statutory rape.

